CBIC extends due date for Oct GSTR-3B filing in Maha, J’khand till Nov 21

New Delhi: Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on Monday extended by a day till November 21 the last date for Goods and Services Tax (GST) taxpayers in Maharashtra and Jharkhand to file GSTR-3B and pay taxes for October.

The polling for the legislative assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand is scheduled for November 20.

In an X post, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs said November 20 is also the due date for filing the GSTR-3B return for October 2024, and this may cause difficulty to the taxpayers of these states in finding time to exercise their right to vote for the

election.

“The Government, with the approval of GST Implementation Committee (GIC), has decided to extend the due date of filing of Form GSTR-3B for the month of October 2024 for the registered persons having their principal place of business in the said states from November 20, 2024 to Nobember 21, 2024,” Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs said.