CBI nabs senior Power Grid GM & KEC executive during bribe exchange

New Delhi: The CBI has arrested Uday Kumar, senior GM of Power Grid Corporation of India, for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 2.4 lakh from an executive of Mumbai-based KEC International, officials said on Friday.

Kumar was nabbed late on Wednesday along with Suman Singh of KEC International, in Sikar where both had agreed to meet for alleged exchange of the bribe amount, they said.

“The bribe was allegedly paid for extending undue favours in processing and passing of bills related to contracts of the PSU awarded to the private company,” CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

The agency raided the premises where Kumar and Singh were caught red-handed during the bribe exchange in the early hours of Thursday after the completion of formalities. The FIR named KEC International and five individuals, including senior executives of the company, as accused.

The CBI has also named Jabraj Singh, KEC International’s vice-president and head of transmission and distribution in North India, as an accused in the FIR. The FIR also names Atul Agrawal, senior manager of finance & accounts at KEC International in Jaipur and an employee Ashutosh Kumar as accused.