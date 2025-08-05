CBI colony, Illness to Wellness Foundation hold 2-day health camp

New Delhi: In response to the rising threat of lifestyle diseases, the CBI Colony Association, in collaboration with the Illness to Wellness Foundation and healthcare technology company YoloHealth, organised a two-day health camp on August 2 and 3 at CBI Colony, Vasant Vihar.

The camp, part of a national initiative to promote preventive healthcare, witnessed participation from nearly 200 residents. Attendees underwent diagnostic screenings across 32 health parameters including blood pressure, sugar levels, and lipid profiles. A key finding was that over 10 per cent of participants showed dangerously high HbA1c levels, indicating undiagnosed diabetes.

Anil Rajput, Chairperson, Advisory Council, Illness to Wellness Foundation, said, “I am truly delighted to witness the enthusiastic participation at these camps, and I am confident that Illness to Wellness and YoloHealth will continue to host many more such initiatives in the coming days to engage an even broader population. By organizing camps like the recent one with the CBI Colony Association, these efforts have brought to light the widespread yet often unnoticed presence of conditions such as diabetes and hypertension among citizens. At a time when lifestyle diseases are rising, even among the youth, these initiatives are vital. The strong response at such camps reaffirms our belief in this mission, which aligns with our Honourable Prime Minister’s vision of a ‘Swasth Bharat.’ By identifying these silent illnesses, we are helping individuals take charge of their health and contributing to a stronger, healthier society.”

The camp featured YoloHealth’s HealthATM — a digital kiosk equipped with FDA/EU-certified medical devices and telemedicine services. These machines simplify access to primary healthcare and real-time health assessments.

This event is part of a wider city-wide campaign led by Illness to Wellness and YoloHealth, which has held camps at multiple locations across Delhi since March 2024. The initiative continues to focus on awareness, early detection, and empowering citizens to lead healthier lives.