CBI arrests Dheeraj Wadhawan in Rs 34K cr fraud

New Delhi: The CBI has arrested ex-DHFL director Dheeraj Wadhawan in connection with a Rs 34,000 crore bank fraud case on Tuesday.

He was taken into custody from Mumbai on Monday evening and produced before a special court in Delhi on Tuesday that sent him to judicial custody, officials said.

He was already charge-sheeted by the CBI in connection with the case in 2022, they said. Wadhawan was earlier arrested by the agency in connection with the Yes Bank corruption case and was on bail, they said.