CBDT notifies ITR forms for AY 2024-25

New Delhi: The Income Tax department on Friday said it has notified I-T return forms 2, 3 and 5 for filing tax returns for assessment year (AY) 2024-25.

The ITR-1, which is filed by individuals having a total income of up to Rs 50 lakh, and ITR-6 for companies were notified earlier in December 2023, and January 2024, respectively.

“The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) dated January 31, 2024, has notified Income-tax Return Forms (ITR Form)- 2, 3 and 5 for the Assessment Year 2024-25,” the CBDT said. All ITR Forms 1 to 6 have since been notified and will come into effect from April 1, 2024, it added.