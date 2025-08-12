CBDT and CBIC facing multiple vacancies across various levels

New Delhi: The government recently informed the Parliament that the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) – responsible for overseeing tax administration in India – is facing multiple vacancies across various levels.

In a reply to an unstarred question by Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member Mala Roy, Minister of State of Finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed that as of the latest data, the sanctioned strength for Group ‘A’ positions stands at 2,932, including senior roles such as the Chairman, Members, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (PR. CCIT), and Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (CCIT).

While the highest positions, like Chairman and CCIT, are fully staffed, there are still gaps in other roles. For instance, the position of Member is vacant, and there are ongoing vacancies for Principal Commissioners (PCIT) and Chief Income Tax Officers (CIT), with 80 and 155 unfilled posts respectively.

Whereas, in lower ranks, Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ positions also face significant shortages. More than 1,000 vacancies remain in Group ‘B’, which includes Income Tax Inspectors and Administrative Officers. Additionally, positions such as Senior Personal Assistants and Personal Assistants are also understaffed. The Group ‘C’ roles, including Tax Assistants, Stenographers, and Multi-Tasking Staff, continue to see a rise in vacancies, with over 10,000 positions still unfilled.

Apart from this, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) is also facing challenges in the recruitment process, and the junior minister has informed that measures are being taken to address these issues. In CBIC, responsible for administering indirect taxes and customs duties, the total sanctioned strength for roles within Customs, Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST), and Central Excise includes a wide range of positions, such as Commissioners, Inspectors, Superintendents, and lower-tier administrative staff. As of January 2025, several critical positions remain vacant.

High-ranking posts, including Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, and Assistant Commissioners, are notably understaffed, particularly within regional Commissionerates. The vacancies include more than 6,000 for Inspectors, 1,970 for Executive Assistants, and over 3,000 for Tax Assistants.

Both the CBDT and CBIC have highlighted ongoing efforts to fill the vacancies, but several factors contribute to delays in the recruitment process, the MoS Finance informed. A primary challenge is the procedural nature of recruitment, which often involves coordination between multiple agencies, including the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The recruitment process is frequently tied to the timing and effectiveness of examinations held by these bodies. Whereas, in the case of Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ positions within CBDT, a total of 11,809 vacancies have been reported to the SSC for recruitment in the 2025 Examination Year. Likewise, CBIC has forwarded details of over 1,700 vacancies in 2025 for direct recruitment.

Other complications include litigation, court cases, and stay orders that delay the process of conducting Departmental Promotion Committees (DPCs) and promoting staff within certain categories. Reserved vacancies under the Compassionate and Sports Quota further add to the time and resources needed to complete the recruitment process. Moreover, some roles remain unfilled due to the lack of eligible candidates.

Despite these challenges, both CBDT and CBIC have made notable progress through their “Mission Mode Recruitment Plan.” Since 2022, CBIC has recruited 16,320 officers in Grade B and 14,346 officers in Grade C through direct recruitment. Additionally, 9,125 officers in Grade B and 1,378 officers in Grade C have been promoted. This recruitment drive aims to bolster the operational capacity of both boards and address the ongoing staffing shortages.

While both the CBDT and CBIC face challenges in filling vacancies due to procedural delays, litigation, and the complexity of specialised roles, their continued recruitment efforts show a strong commitment to ensuring these critical boards are fully staffed to meet the demands of India’s tax and customs administration.