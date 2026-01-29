Cash withdrawals from ATMs decline in 2025: Report

Mumbai: Cash withdrawals across automated teller machines in the country showed signs of decline in 2025, a report by a leading company managing such facilities said on Wednesday.

However, the average ticket size of withdrawals seems to be increasing, it added.

According to the report by CMS Info Systems, the monthly average cash dispensed per ATM in 2025 stood at Rs 1.21 crore across the country against Rs 1.30 crore in 2024-25.

The company, which manages 73,000 ATMs in the country for various entities, used to share data from a fiscal year perspective till now and has started sharing it for a calendar year now.

Data for the monthly average cash dispensed per ATM in 2024 was not immediately available.

It can be noted that the last year has seen a higher propensity to use digital payments among people, with monthly volumes hitting new highs.

The CMS Consumption Report for 2025 said the monthly average ticket size of ATM withdrawals increased by 4.5 per cent to Rs 5,835 in 2025 from Rs 5,586 in 2024.

ATMs in Karnataka had the highest withdrawals at Rs 1.73 crore per machine, while the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir reported the lowest at Rs 83 lakh, as per the report.

The company said the semi-urban and rural areas showed more tendency to withdraw cash from ATMs at Rs 1.30 crore per machine in 2025 against Rs 1.18 crore in metro areas and Rs 1.11 crore in urban pockets.

Climate events like monsoon, heatwave and pollution, along with festivals, had an impact on the monthly average ATM cash dispensed, it said, adding that the ease of mobility influences the overall numbers.

Using data from the cash management services provided to merchants, the company also shared trends on the consumption landscape, which pointed to changes after the GST reforms in September last year.

Insurance had the second-largest share of a person’s wallet in 2025 at 25 per cent, courtesy a 32 per cent growth driven by the reforms initiated by the government, the report said.