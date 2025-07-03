CAs stand as architects of financial integrity: Union minister Puri

new delhi: Chartered Accountants stand as “architects of financial integrity, custodians of transparency and trusted partners in national governance”,

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said while inaugurating an event by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to celebrate the 77th Chartered Accountants Day at the Bharat Mandapam here.

Puri, as the chief guest, inaugurated the event in the presence of CA Charanjot Singh Nanda, president ICAI and CA Prasanna Kumar D, vice president, ICAI. Also present were central and regional council members of ICAI; CA Jai Kumar Batra, secretary, ICAI and a galaxy of past presidents.

During the inaugural address, Puri highlighted: “Today, we celebrate not just the legacy of an institution, your 77th anniversary, but we celebrate here the spirit of integrity, diligence and nation building that defines this great profession. Chartered Accountants stand as architects of financial integrity, custodians of transparency and trusted partners in national governance. Their expertise today goes far beyond audits and taxation, shaping corporate strategy, sustainability and building investor confidence both at home and globally.”

“Through diligence, integrity and world-class standards, the profession has played a crucial role in strengthening India’s rise as a global economic powerhouse. As the nation moves towards Viksit Bharat by 2047, I am confident that ICAI and the CA fraternity will continue driving growth, trust and sustainability across every sector,” he added.

CA Nanda said: “From 1700 members to over 5 lakh members spanning across 47 countries, ICAI has grown a long way in the last 77 years. As a trusted partner in nation-building ICAI has always supported the government initiatives contributing to India’s journey towards becoming a Viksit Bharat. Our profession is evolving rapidly, with AI, blockchain, and big data, the tools may change, but our values must remain constant.”