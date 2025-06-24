CARS24 launches ‘Crashfree India’ to eliminate road fatalities by 2040

Gurugram: Every four minutes, someone in India dies in a road crash, an invisible crisis we’ve come to accept. Road deaths outnumber fatalities from violent crime, terrorism, or natural disasters.

CARS24, is stepping in to change that with the launch of Crashfree India, a mission-first non-profit with a single, ambitious goal: zero road fatalities by 2040. The company has already kickstarted foundational work across five critical areas: data infrastructure, policy reform, road design, technology and behavioural change.

According to media reports, India accounts for nearly 11% of global road crash fatalities, the highest in the world. These aren’t isolated incidents, they are the result of broken infrastructure, fragmented regulations, poor enforcement and years of public desensitisation.

Crashfree India will approach the problem through a systems-thinking lens, building long-term, scalable solutions across: (1) Crash Data Infrastructure: One of India’s largest open crash data repositories: mapping blackspots, predicting high-risk zones and building AI-powered tools for public and government use, (2) Policy Innovation: Working with transport departments and enforcement agencies to shift from reactive penalties to preventive, enforceable safety systems, (3) Human-Centered Road Design: Partnering with civic bodies and urban designers to fix flawed layouts and engineering decisions that silently cost lives, (4) Behavioural Change at Scale: Driving ground-up, hyper-local campaigns built on behavioural science and storytelling, not guilt, fear, or tokenism and (5) Tech & Product for Safety: Building open APIs and digital tools for crowdsourced crash reporting, real-time alerts, and integrating safety scores into vehicle resale, financing, and fleet operations. Crashfree India will also spotlight India’s Good Samaritan Law, which protects bystanders who help crash victims.