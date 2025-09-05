Carlsberg Group launches its first-ever IT GCC in India

New Delhi: Carlsberg Group, one of the world’s leading brewers, on Thursday announced the launch of its first-ever IT Global Capability Centre in India.

The centre is a key milestone in Carlsberg’s global digital transformation journey, underscoring India—and Gurugram in particular—as a critical hub for technology, innovation, and future growth.

Carlsberg’s new GCC in Gurugram will deliver managed IT services, infrastructure operations, and application support for its operations worldwide. Anchored in India’s deep talent ecosystem the centre will provide a scalable foundation for Carlsberg’s digital growth. Carlsberg has partnered with global IT services and consultancy provider, GSPANN, to establish the GCC.

“Carlsberg Group’s long-term growth strategy, Accelerate SAIL requires building speed, agility, innovation, and leadership into everything we do,” said, Esther Wu, CIO, Carlsberg Group. “The launch of our first Global Capability Centre in Gurugram marks a critical milestone in that journey.”

She further added, “With India’s exceptional technology talent and GSPANN’s support, this centre will help us strengthen our IT backbone, accelerate digital transformation, and embed new capabilities into our global operations. Beyond technology, this GCC reflects our commitment to building resilience and sustainability, ensuring we are better prepared to serve our customers, partners, and employees across 150+ global markets where our products are enjoyed.”

The GCC will play a pivotal role in driving automation-led operations, and enterprise standardization.

Under a build-operate model, Carlsberg retains strategic ownership of the GCC’s roadmap, while GSPANN manages operations, talent ramp-up, and service delivery.