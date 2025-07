Capt P Sunilkumar (Retd) takes charge as Director at GRSE Ltd

New Delhi: Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE) has appointed Captain (IN) P Sunilkumar (Retd.), currently serving as Chief General Manager of the Fitting Out Unit, as Director (Corporate Planning & Personnel) on July 14, 2025. Sunilkumar joined GRSE in September 2016 after completing nearly 22 years of ‘Commissioned Service’ in the Indian Navy. He started his career in GRSE as Addl General Manager (Materials). He was responsible for complete Supply Chain Management of Rs 20,000+ crore 17A Project. He took over as GM (Cost Estimation & Corporate Planning) on March 15, 2019. He was successful in bagging GRSE’s maiden export order on competitive basis. He was promoted to Chief General Manager in July, 2022.