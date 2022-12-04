Capex of 18 states rises just 2.2% in H1FY23

Mumbai: Capital expenditure (Capex) of 18 states has risen just 2.2 per cent in H1FY23 even as their combined revenue deficit has narrowed to over one-fourth from the year-ago period, according to a report.

This means that there has to be a massive 57 per cent increase in their capital outlays to meet their FY23 budgeted target, Icra Ratings said in an analysis on the available numbers from 18 of the largest states, which have budgeted for a combined capital outlay of Rs 6.2 lakh crore.

But these states have collectively spent only Rs 1.59 lakh crore so far in FY23, which is just about a growth of 2.2 per cent annualised. Revenue deficits of these 18 states have narrowed to a low Rs 30,000 crore in H1FY23 from Rs 1.3 lakh crore in H1FY22.

This revenue tailwind comes in spite of these states budgeting for a combined revenue deficit to Rs 1.4 lakh crore in FY23 from Rs 1.1 lakh crore in FY22.

Despite this, their combined capital outlay rose by a muted 2.2 per cent in H1, sharply lower than the high 37.8 per cent growth indicated in their budgets, necessitating a sharp 57 per cent rise in H2 to achieve the target, the agency said in a weekend note. The 18 states covered in this note are Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Bengal.

These states have budgeted a combined capital outlay of Rs 6.2 lakh crore for this fiscal. This means that to use the budgeted outlay their spending will have to jump by 57 per cent (or by 4.6 lakh crore) in the second half of the fiscal to meet the 37.8 per cent increased capex, which looks ambitious and thus the states are going to miss the capital outlay target by a sizeable extent, it said. These states saw their combined revenue rising by 27 per cent to Rs 13.9 lakh crore in the H1FY23 from Rs 10.9 lakh crore in H1FY22, on better tax collections.

The states' own tax revenues rose a higher 28.6 per cent in H1 year-on-year. The combined revenue receipts of these states were equivalent to 43 per cent of the budget estimate and higher than the year-ago period but lower than H1FY20.

Among these states, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Bengal have already received 50-53 per cent of their budgeted own tax revenues. Additionally, tax devolution from the Centre expanded by a sharp 44.6 per cent in H1 year-on-year.

This led to the revenue deficit coming down to Rs 30,000 crore from Rs 1.3 lakh crore for 14 of these 18 sample states and, in spite of this, the combined revenue spending of these 18 states increased by 15.3 per cent in first half, or 42 per cent of the budget estimate.

Despite this, their combined capital outlay in the first half was at Rs 1.59 lakh crore, which is a muted 2.2 per cent higher than the year-ago period. The capital outlay in first half was a modest 26 per cent of the combined budget estimate with that of Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and UP below/equal to 20 per cent of their respective budgeted targets.