Canon India launches skill centres in Delhi and Mumbai to empower urban youth

NEW DELHI: Canon India has inaugurated two new skill centres in Kapashera, Delhi, and Andheri East, Mumbai, recently. These centres align with the national Skill India mission and underscore Canon’s commitment to creating value-led impact through skill development.

Targeting urban youth aged 18-25 from Below Poverty Line (BPL) backgrounds who are not in education, employment, or training (NEET), the Skill Development & Livelihood Program aims to uplift over 2,500 individuals over the next five years. Participants will receive training in high-demand sectors, including BFSI, retail, IT/ITeS, e-commerce, and quick service restaurants, equipping them with essential life and employability skills. The program anticipates an average starting salary of Rs 12,500 for successful candidates.

Canon India’s President and CEO, Toshiaki Nomura, emphasised the initiative’s role in empowering India’s youth, stating, “This program is about more than just training; it’s about instilling hope, confidence, and the ability to dream bigger. We aim to provide market-relevant skills and meaningful opportunities that benefit the youth in building successful careers.”

The training spans 2.5 months and includes group and individual activities focussing on English language proficiency, IT skills, and essential life skills. This model promotes peer-to-peer learning, collaboration, and communication, ensuring participants are well-prepared for the job market.

C. Sukumaran, Senior Director, Product and Communication, Canon India, added, “We are proud to introduce this new pillar in our CSR journey. We aim for 70 percent of the trained individuals to secure job placements, enhancing their employability and contributing to financial independence.”