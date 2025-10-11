Canara Robeco AMC IPO subscribed 48% on day 2

New Delhi: The initial public offer of Canara Robeco Asset Management Company (AMC)has been subscribed 48 per cent on the second day of the share sale on Friday. The IPO received bids for 1,68,61,824 shares against 3,48,98,051 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

The quota for Retail Individual Investors received 74 per cent subscription, while the portion for Non-Institutional Investors got 53 per cent subscription. The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers was subscribed marginally.

The AM’s Rs 1,326 crore IPO will conclude on October 13. The firm has fixed a price band of Rs 253-266 per share for the offering, giving a valuation of roughly Rs 5,300 crore at the upper end.

The IPO is a completely offer for sale (OFS) of 4.98 crore equity shares with no fresh issue component. Under the OFS, promoters — Canara Bank and ORIX Corporation Europe N.V. (previously known as Robeco Groep N.V.) — will offload 2.59 crore shares and 2.39 crore shares, respectively.

Canara Bank owns a 51 per cent stake in Canara Robeco, while Orix Corporation holds the remaining stake in the AMC. Since the IPO is entirely an OFS, the company will not receive any funds from the public issue, and the proceeds will go to the selling shareholders.