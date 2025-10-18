Canara HSBC Life shares end over 5 per cent higher

New Delhi: Shares of Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Ltd on Friday made a flat market debut at par with the issue price of Rs 106, but later bounced back and ended over 5 per cent higher.

The stock listed at Rs 106 on both the BSE and NSE.

Later, it jumped 6.36 per cent to Rs 112.75 during the day on the BSE. Shares of the firm finally ended at Rs 111.50, up 5.18 per cent.

At the NSE, the stock ended at Rs 111.42, registering a jump of 5.11 per cent.

The company’s market valuation stood at Rs 10,592.50 crore.