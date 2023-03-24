Canara Bank sells stake in Russian JV to SBI for `121 cr

New Delhi: Canara Bank on Thursday said it has sold its stake in Russian joint venture Commercial Indo Bank LLC (CIBL) to the other venture partner State Bank of India (SBI) for about Rs 121.29 crore.

CIBL, incorporated in 2003, is a joint venture in Russia between State Bank of India (60 per cent) and Canara Bank (40 per cent).

Canara Bank, in a regulatory filing, said it has received the entire consideration amount equivalent to Rs 121.29 crore on Thursday for the sale of its stake.

The Bengaluru-based state-owned bank entered into the agreement for sale on November 11, 2022.