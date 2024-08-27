Call, messaging apps must comply with rules like telcos: COAI

New Delhi: Telecom operators expect internet calling and messaging apps like WhatsApp, Google Meet, and Telegram to comply with rules in the same manner as all service providers do, industry body COAI said on Monday.

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) — whose members include Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, among others — said it is misleading to demand to exclude over-the-top communication apps from the Telecommunications Act 2023 as they are subject to other regulations because various non-sectoral rules apply on telecom operators as well.

“COAI would like to state that the ‘Security of the Country’ is of utmost importance and in this regard, all communication service providers, including OTT-based communication services, should adhere to the requisite directives of the country as done by the Telecom Service Providers,” COAI Director General SP Kochhar said. He said that telecom operators have invested heavily in setting up the infrastructure for lawful interception and monitoring.

“However, despite these investments, the unregulated application-based communications services completely bypass this apparatus, which is a big security threat to the nation,” Kochhar said.