Cairn Oil & Gas submits first FDP in OALP to commence gas production from Jaya in Gujarat

New Delhi: Cairn Oil & Gas, part of Vedanta Ltd, and India’s largest private oil and gas exploration and production company, notified gas and condensate discovery of Jaya in its onshore OALP block in the Bharuch district of Gujarat in August 2021. Through exploration and appraisal successes, Cairn has now submitted a Field Development Plan (FDP) to produce >2,000 boepd initially.

This field has the potential to contribute to the company’s goal of doubling production capacities and driving energy aatmanirbharta for India. This will be the first FDP submitted in OALP regime, among 144 blocks awarded under 8 OALP rounds by the Government to various companies.

Announcing this key milestone, Dr. Steve Moore, Deputy CEO, Cairn Oil & Gas, Vedanta Ltd. said, “We are delighted to have progressed to Jaya discovery to its FDP and ready to begin production from Jaya block. At Cairn Oil & Gas, driving new exploration is a key pillar as we strive towards our goal of achieving 50 per cent contribution to India’s domestic oil and gas production. This block in Gujarat was one of the initial discoveries for Cairn under India’s Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP), and we believe it will contribute to India’s energy requirements.”

Jaya field during its appraisal phase started test gas evacuations in an innovative manner through truck-mounted Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) kits providing CNG to nearby gas stations. This is the first-of-its-kind facility where sales through a CNG cascade system is being done by an E&P operator from an exploration well. It has enabled Cairn to minimise gas flaring in line with its decarbonization vision while allowing appraisal. This gas sales through cascading served the dual aim of monetising gas as well as fulfilling the nation’s energy requirements.

Cairn has signed a commercial gas sales agreement for gas off-take.

Cairn has utilised Advanced Rock Physics and Seismic Inversion technology to predict subsurface sweet spots in and around the Jaya area. A cluster of prospects has been identified which can be developed through tieback to the Jaya facility.

Through the FDP for Jaya, Cairn has nurtured a new asset in the western region that will support holistic economic and sustainable development.