Cairn Oil & Gas starts commercial ASP injection in Mangala, Rajasthan

New Delhi: Cairn Oil & Gas, India’s largest private oil and gas exploration and production company, part of Vedanta Group, has announced the implementation of ASP flooding in the Mangala oil field in Barmer, Rajasthan, marking the largest commercial injection implemented in any oil and gas field in India, and amongst the very few done globally.

This milestone highlights Cairn’s ability to innovate technology breakthroughs that help recovery from matured fields and accelerate future field development, enabling it to achieve its goal of contributing 50 per cent of India’s oil and gas production.

Alkaline Surfactant Polymer (ASP) is one of the most unique Enhanced Oil Recovery methods where polymer and surfactants are injected into the matured fields to increase recovery.

The injection of ASP allows an increase in recovery in matured fields by up to 60 per cent using polymers and surfactants, instead of just 40 per cent using polymers alone.

Cairn implemented this largest commercial injection at the MWP-1 &19 ASP Project site in the Mangala field. The efforts are expected to yield about 20 per cent additional oil recovery in the targeted area.

Over three decades, Cairn has been at the forefront of technology innovations in E&P operations in India.