Cairn Oil & Gas appoints Steve Moore as COO

New Delhi: Vedanta Ltd’s Cairn Oil & Gas, India’s largest private oil and gas exploration and production company, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Steve Moore as the firm’s chief operating officer (COO).

Before this appointment, Moore was the technical director and chief growth officer at Energean plc, Europe’s leading exploration and production company company. “Having previously held positions with Shell, Maersk and Mubadala, Moore has over three decades of extensive international experience in technical, operations and executive leadership roles,” the firm said in a statement.