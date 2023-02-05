CAG to ink pacts with Kazakhstan & Tajikistan at SCO-SAI meeting

New Delhi: Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) G C Murmu will sign bilateral agreements with counterparts of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation federal auditors’ meeting, beginning Monday in Lucknow.

SCO-Supreme Audit Institutions (SAI) meeting will be graced by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, the CAG office said in a statement.

High-level delegations from eight SCO member countries will participate in the three-day multilateral event that will deliberate on issues related to cyber security and artificial intelligence and the role of auditors of SCO nations.

CAG Murmu will lead the discussions on theme ‘Integrating Emerging Technologies in Audit’.

India currently holds the SCO presidency, which annually rotates among member countries. India’s 2023 theme is ‘Towards a Secure SCO’ where it will work with the delegation of federal auditors of these eight countries. “The concept of Secure stand for: ‘S’ for security for citizens, ‘E’ for economic development, ‘C’ for connectivity in the region, ‘U’ for unity, ‘R’ for respect of sovereignty and integrity, and ‘E for environment protection,” it said.

SCO was launched by China and Russia in Shanghai in 2001 to promote regional cooperation among six countries namely China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India was granted ‘observer’ status at the SCO in 2005 and later in 2017, it became a full member. Pakistan is the eighth member.