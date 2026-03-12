‘Cabinet nod on anvil for Indian Statistical Institute Bill’

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet is likely to approve the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) Bill, 2026, which seeks to incorporate the Indian Statistical Institute as a body corporate and establish a modern governance framework for the institution, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

Minister of State for Statistics and Programme Implementation Rao Inderjit Singh, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha, said the draft bill aims to enhance the institute’s autonomy and accountability.

“The process of Cabinet approval has been initiated. The matter is under consideration in accordance with the prescribed procedure,” Singh said.

He added that the pre-legislative consultation process, including inter-ministerial consultations, has been completed and the draft legislation has undergone legal vetting.

According to the minister, the bill proposes a robust and contemporary governance framework to help ISI emerge as a globally recognised centre of excellence in statistical and allied disciplines.

Under the draft legislation, ISI’s Board of Governors will be an empowered 11-member body. It will include one government nominee, five external experts — including the chairperson — and five internal members from the institute, including two members of the Academic Council. The structure is intended to strengthen academic and governance autonomy.

The bill also provides for formal recognition of ISI’s centres and grants them a degree of autonomy. These centres will be given financial, administrative and academic powers to enable independent decision-making through their respective Management Councils.

Singh said the provisions collectively aim to strengthen the institute’s academic autonomy while streamlining accountability mechanisms.

The draft legislation introduces oversight measures such as review and inquiry by the Visitor, periodic review of medium- and long-term plans by the Board, and submission of annual performance and financial reports by the

Director.