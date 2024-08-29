Cabinet approves expansion of scope of AIF scheme

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday expanded the scope of Rs 1 lakh crore-Agricultural Infrastructure Fund (AIF) scheme to make it more attractive, as part of its objective to strengthen farm-related infrastructure facilities in the country.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the "progressive expansion in central sector scheme of financing facility under the AIF to make it more attractive, impactful and inclusive", an official statement said.

In a significant move to enhance and strengthen the agricultural infrastructure in the country and support the farming community, the government has announced a series of measures to expand the scope of the AIF scheme.

"These initiatives aim at expanding the scope of eligible projects and integrate additional supportive measures to foster a robust agricultural infrastructure ecosystem," it added.

The government has allowed all eligible beneficiaries of the scheme for the creation of infrastructure covered under 'viable projects for building community farming assets'.

This move is expected to facilitate the development of viable projects that will enhance community farming capabilities, thereby improving productivity and sustainability in the sector, it added.

The Centre has decided to include integrated primary secondary processing projects in the list of eligible activities under the AIF. However, standalone secondary projects would not be eligible and would be covered under schemes launched by the food processing ministry.