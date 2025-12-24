Cabinet approves Delhi Metro expansion project worth Rs 12,015 crore: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved Phase 5A of the Delhi Metro worth Rs 12,015 crore, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said. The proposed expansion will add 16 more km of metro line with 13 stations -- 10 underground and three elevated. Briefing reporters on the decisions taken by the Cabinet, Vaishnaw said the duration of the expansion project is three years. Once the project is completed, the Delhi Metro network will cross 400 km.