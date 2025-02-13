CA Prasanna Kumar D elected as Vice-President of ICAI for 2025-26

New Delhi: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on February 12, 2025 elected CA Prasanna Kumar D from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh (Southern India Regional Council) as its Vice-President for the year 2025-26. An erudite, CA. Prasanna Kumar D holds a Bachelor’s degree in Zoology from the prestigious Loyola College, Chennai and an M.A. in Sociology from Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati. He completed his Chartered Accountancy in 1984. A fellow Member of ICAI with more than three decades of experience, CA. Prasanna Kumar D was elected to the Central Council of ICAI for the three consecutive terms (24th Council; 25th Council and 26th Council).