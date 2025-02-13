CA Charanjot Singh Nanda elected as President of ICAI for 2025-26

New Delhi: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on February 12, 2025 elected CA Charanjot Singh Nanda, FCA, as its 73rd President for the term 2025-26. Nanda, a distinguished Fellow Member, has been a practicing CA for the last 34 years since 1991. He attained his Bachelor of Commerce degree from M.L.N. College in 1987, consistently securing a position on the Merit List at Kurukshetra University throughout his undergraduate studies. He secured 35th rank in the CA Inter Examination and attained his Chartered Accountancy qualification in 1991. During the years 2002-2003, he was elected Chairman of the Northern India Regional Council (NIRC) of ICAI.