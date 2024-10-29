C295 Aircraft project: A new era in India’s aerospace manufacturing

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Indian aerospace industry are on the cusp of a significant milestone with the C295 aircraft project. This versatile and advanced tactical airlift aircraft is set to revolutionize the IAF’s airlift capabilities, marking a significant step towards modernization.

In September 2021, the Ministry of Defence signed a landmark contract worth Rs 21,935 crore with Airbus Defence and Space SA of Spain for the supply of 56 C295 aircraft. This move is part of a broader initiative to strengthen the IAF’s transport fleet and bolster India’s aerospace manufacturing ecosystem.

Out of the 56 aircraft, 16 will be delivered in fly-away condition directly from Spain, while the remaining 40 will be manufactured in India by Tata Advanced Systems Ltd. TASL, a strategic entity under Tata Aerospace and Defence, is leading the Indian manufacturing consortium in partnership with Airbus Defence and Space SA. This collaboration is a testament to the ‘Make in India’ initiative, aiming to boost domestic manufacturing and create high-skilled job opportunities.

The delivery of the C295 aircraft is progressing smoothly. The first aircraft was delivered in September 2023, and as of now, the IAF has inducted six C295 aircraft into its 11 Squadron, based at Vadodara. The remaining 10 of the 16 fly-away aircraft will be delivered by August 2025.

For the 40 aircraft to be made in India, the first C295 is scheduled to roll out of the Vadodara facility in September 2026, with the remaining 39 to follow by August 2031. A Full Mission Simulator has also been installed at the IAF’s Agra station, enhancing training capabilities for C295 pilots and crew.

The ‘Make in India’ component of the project is substantial. TASL will manufacture a significant proportion of C295 components, sub-assemblies, and major component assemblies of the aero structure in India. Of the 14,000 detailed parts used in one aircraft, 13,000 will be made in India from raw materials. This includes critical components such as the nose fuselage, centre fuselage, centre wing box, wings, and empennage. A total of 37 companies have been identified by Airbus to support this endeavour, with 33 being MSMEs. This will not only boost the aerospace ecosystem in India but also support the growth of small and medium enterprises.

The indigenous content in the C295 aircraft will gradually increase, with the value addition by TASL rising from 48 per cent in the first 16 aircraft to 75 per cent in the remaining 24. Additionally, the man-hours required for manufacturing the aircraft in Spain will be transferred to India. Initially, 78 per cent of the work will be done in India for the first five aircraft, increasing to 96 per cent for the remaining 35.

The project is expected to generate 600 highly skilled direct jobs, over 3,000 indirect jobs, and an additional 3,000 medium-skill employment opportunities. With more than 42.5 lakh man-hours of work within the aerospace and defence sector, the C295 project will significantly contribute to India’s economy and skill development.

The Final Assembly Line (FAL) facility at Vadodara has been established in a remarkably short time. Pre-FAL production will commence in December 2024, with FAL assembly starting in October 2025. This rapid setup underscores the commitment and capability of the Indian aerospace industry.

The significance of the C295 aircraft for the IAF and the Indian industry cannot be overstated. It is a new-generation transport aircraft with modern technology and avionics, capable of carrying a payload of 9.5T. The C295 will be used for various missions, including troop transport, equipment airlift, and medical evacuation. Moreover, the project is a huge accomplishment for the Indian private industry, as it is the first of its kind where a complete military aircraft will be manufactured in India by a private company.

With the manufacturing of parts, sub-assemblies, and major component assemblies, and the assembly of aircraft in India with the help of MSMEs, the C295 project is set to give a substantial boost to the aerospace ecosystem in India. The Indigenous Electronic Warfare Suite, manufactured by Bharat Electronics Ltd and Bharat Dynamics Ltd, further enhances the aircraft’s capabilities and contributes to self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

In conclusion, the C295 aircraft project is a testament to India’s growing aerospace manufacturing capabilities and its commitment to self-reliance in defence. It marks a new era of collaboration between the Indian and global aerospace industries, paving the way for future advancements and innovations in the sector.