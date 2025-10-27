Byju’s moves NCLAT on Aakash EGM for rights issue

New Delhi: Think & Learn, which owns edtech brand Byju’s, on Monday moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal against the NCLT order, which last week declined its plea to restrain Aakash Educational Services from convening its EGM for the rights issue.

On October 17, the Bengaluru-based bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) declined to grant any interim relief on the second plea filed by the insolvency-bound edtech firm Byju’s to stay the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) scheduled for October 29.

Meanwhile, a two-member bench of the NCLAT at Chennai, comprising Justice N Seshasayee and Jatindranath Swain, on Monday reserved its order on an application filed by the GLAS Trust Company LLC, the US-based lender of the debt-ridden firm Byju’s, regarding the EGM. GLAS Trust, which owns over 90 per cent of the voting rights in the Committee of Creditors of Byju’s, had earlier filed an application before the appellate tribunal against the previous NCLT order, where the NCLAT had declined to pass a stay order.

During the proceedings, Senior Advocate CA Sundaram, appearing for petitioners, sought a stay to protect the interest of Think & Learn Pvt Ltd (TLPL), which owns around 25% of the stake in Aakash Educational Services Ltd (AESL), and said that after the right issue, the stake of the insolvency-bound edtech firm will be diluted.