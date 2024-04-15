Byju’s founder Raveendran to take over firm’s daily ops

New Delhi: Arjun Mohan, CEO of India operations of Think and Learn, which owns Byju’s brand, has resigned from the beleaguered firm, which on Monday also announced a business rejig consolidating its operations into three verticals.

Mohan had joined Byju’s in July last year as the CEO for international business after quitting rival UpGrad in February as CEO.

Later, he was given charge of India operations in September after Byju’s then CEO Mrinal Mohit resigned. After taking over the charge, Mohan undertook restructuring of the organisation which led to layoffs of around 4,000 employees at Byju’s.

Byju’s Founder Byju Raveendran will now handle the firm’s day-to-day operations following the resignation of Mohan, the statement said.

The company has also announced a major rejig of its business, consolidating it into three focused divisions -The Learning App, Online classes and Tuition centres, and Test-prep.

“The changes follow an extensive seven-month operational review and cost optimisation exercise led by outgoing Byju’s India CEO Arjun Mohan. This new phase will also see Byju Raveendran taking a more hands-on approach in spearheading the daily operations of the company,” the company said. Mohan will now transition to an external advisory role, lending his deep edtech expertise to the company and its founders during this transformation phase, it added.