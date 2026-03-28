BYD opens its 48th India showroom in Moti Nagar

New Delhi: BYD India, a subsidiary of BYD and the world’s No. 1 NEV (New Energy Vehicle) manufacturer, on Friday announced the

inauguration of its 48th showroom in India and sixth showroom in Delhi NCR, located in Moti Nagar.

The new facility, the largest BYD showroom in India, has been launched in partnership with PPS Motors Pvt. Ltd., marking the sixth BYD showroom operated by PPS Motors apart from four service workshops in 3 states in India and further strengthening the brand’s retail presence in the region.

The newly inaugurated outlet reinforces BYD India’s expanding presence in Delhi NCR, one of the country’s fastest-growing and most dynamic electric vehicle markets.

The expansion reflects the brand’s commitment to making advanced electric mobility solutions more accessible to customers in the region.

Spanning 9,000 sq. ft., the Moti Nagar facility is designed to provide customers with an expansive and immersive retail experience.

The showroom will display BYD’s advanced electric passenger vehicles while enabling customers to explore the brand’s cutting-edge technology, design philosophy, and sustainable mobility

innovations.