Buxa Tiger Reserve releases 29 spotted deer

Alipurduar: To enhance the biodiversity of the Buxa Tiger Reserve (BTR), 29 spotted deer were released on Friday, sourced from the Bethuadahari Wildlife Sanctuary. This initiative, spanning over a decade, has seen the reintroduction of over 1000 deer to the reserve.

Parveen Kaswan, Deputy Field Director of BTR (West), reported: “In the presence of forest officials and the vet team of Buxa, 29 spotted deer were successfully released on Friday in the core zone of the tiger reserve. These deer were transported in large vehicles from Bethuadahari Wildlife Sanctuary in Nadia, under the Nadia-Murshidabad Division, and escorted by different divisions on their journey to BTR. Last week, 52 spotted deer were released in the same manner from Nadia. The augmentation of the prey base is an ongoing project, with periodic releases of spotted deer.”

After almost two decades without reporting tiger presence, Buxa Tiger Reserve witnessed a breakthrough in 2021 when a trap camera captured a tiger’s photo.