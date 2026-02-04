Business Briefs

Sustained double-digit growth for India possible: Mukesh Ambani

mumbai: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday said sustained double-digit growth for India is possible, and that stable economic leadership defines a country. Speaking at a JioBlackRock event here, Ambani also said that in the next decade, India will not be importing 80 per cent of its energy. Sustained law and order for 15-20 years and social harmony are prerequisites for economic growth, Ambani said, adding that “I can clearly see 100 new Reliances coming up in the country”.

Mahendra Nahata Unanimously Elected president of JSTM

new delhi: Eminent industrialist and social thinker Mahendra Nahata was unanimously elected as the president of Jain Shwetambar Terapanthi Mahasabha (JSTM) at the general body meeting held recently at Chhoti Khatu (Rajasthan) in the presence of Acharya Shri Mahashraman. On the occasion, the new Executive Committee for the term 2026–28 and the Board of Trustees were also formed. Sureshchand Goyal (Kolkata) was elected Chief Trustee. The Trustees include Sanjay Surana, Jasraj Malu, Kamalkishore Lalwani, Narendra Nakhat, Babulal Bothra, Nagaraj Barmecha, Shubhkaran Bothra, Narendra Porwal, Mukesh Bafna, Dinesh Banthia and Ashish Jain.