Business Briefs

Silver glitters to record Rs 3.85L/kg

New Delhi: Gold and silver prices showed no signs of cooling as both precious metals scaled fresh records in the national capital on Wednesday amid a weak US dollar and strong buying trends in global markets.According to the marketmen, silver extended its gains for the third straight day by soaring Rs 15,000, or 4.05 per cent, to touch an all-time high of Rs 3,85,000 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes). In the previous session, the white metal jumped sharply by Rs 40,500 to Rs 3,70,000 per kg, from Friday’s close of Rs 3,29,500 per kg. Gold of 99.9 per cent purity also climbed by Rs 5,000, or 3 per cent, to a fresh peak of Rs 1,71,000 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) in the bullion markets. It settled at Rs 1,66,000 per 10 grams on Tuesday.

Canada keen to fast-track launch of FTA talks: Official

New Delhi: Canada has expressed its desire to expedite the process to formally begin negotiations for a free trade agreement (FTA), an official said on Wednesday. The official said that Canada’s Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development, Maninder Sidhu, has invited his Indian counterpart Piysuh Goyal to visit the country in the third week of next month. The two countries were earlier negotiating a trade pact, but it was paused by Canada in 2023. Now, they have decided to start afresh as a lot of things have changed on the global trade front during these two years.