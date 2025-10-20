Business Briefs

Govt extends deadline for filing GSTR-3B return till October 25

New Delhi: The government on Sunday extended the due date for filing the monthly GSTR-3B tax payment form by 5 days till October 25. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, in a notification, said the GSTR-3B filers for September and the July-September quarter can pay taxes by October 25.

ICICI Bank to donate `625 crore for Tata Memorial cancer care building

Mumbai: Country’s second largest private sector lender ICICI Bank on Sunday announced that it will donate Rs 625 crore for cancer care. The spending to build a 11-storey building at Tata Memorial Centre Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer in Navi Mumbai will be part of the Rs 1,800 crore commitment to construct three facilities across the country announced earlier.