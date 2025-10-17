Business Briefs

Indian Bank September quarter net profit rises 11.5% to Rs 3,018 cr

New Delhi: Indian Bank on Thursday reported an 11.53 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 3,018 crore for Q2 FY26. The bank posted a standalone net profit of Rs 2,706 crore in Q2 FY25. Interest income rose to Rs 11,964 crore during Q2 FY26, from Rs 11,125 crore in Q2 FY25. Gross NPAs improved to 2.60 per cent in Q2 against 3.48 per cent of total loans in Q2 FY25

Jio Financial posts Rs 695 cr Q2 profit

New Delhi: Jio Financial Services on Thursday reported a 0.9 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 695 crore for Q2 FY26 on higher interest income. The company had a consolidated net profit of Rs 689 crore in Q2 FY25. Total revenue from operations rose to Rs 981 crore during Q2 FY26, from Rs 694 crore in Q2 FY25. Interest income rose to Rs 392 crore during Q2 FY26 against Rs 205 crore in Q2 of FY25.