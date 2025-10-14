Business Briefs

FICCI announces Anant Goenka as President-Elect for 2025-26

New Delhi: Industry chamber Ficci on Tuesday announced RPG Group Vice Chairman Anant Goenka as President-Elect for 2025-26. Goenka is currently the Senior Vice President of the chamber. He will succeed Harsha Vardhan Agarwal at the conclusion of its annual general meeting, which is slated for the end of next month here. RPG Group is a USD 5 billion conglomerate with interests in the tyre, infrastructure, pharma, IT and speciality sectors, the chamber said in a statement. Goenka was earlier the MD and CEO of CEAT. He has also worked with Unilever and KEC International.

ICICI Prudential Life Sept quarter profit rises 18% to Rs 296 crore

New Delhi: ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company on Tuesday reported 18 per cent growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 296 crore for three months ended September 30, 2025. The company had logged a net profit of Rs 251 crore in July-September 2024-25. Its net premium income rose to Rs 11,843 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 10,754 crore in the year-ago period, ICICI Prudential Life said in a stock exchange filing.

Bank of Maharashtra Sept quarter profit rises 23% to Rs 1,633 crore

New Delhi: Bank of Maharashtra on Tuesday reported a 23 per cent rise in its standalone net profit to Rs 1,633 crore in Q2 FY26 on decline in NPAs & rise in interest income. The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 1,327 crore in Q2 FY25. The bank earned interest income of Rs 7,128 crore in Q2 FY26 against Rs 6,017 crore in Q2 FY25. The total income rose to Rs 7,973.61 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 6,809.2 crore in Q2 FY25. The bank was able to reduce gross NPAs to 1.72 per cent in Q2 FY26, from 1.84 per cent in Q2 FY25. Net NPAs also came down to 0.18 per cent, from 0.2 per cent in Q2 FY25.