Business Briefs

Tata Capital initial public offer gets subscribed 75% on Day 2

New Delhi: The IPO of Tata Capital Ltd has been subscribed to 75 per cent on the second day of the share sale on Tuesday. It received bids for 24,96,33,260 shares against 33,34,36,996 shares on offer, as per NSE data. Among investors category, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received 86 per cent subscription, while the quota for non-institutional investors garnered 76 per cent subscription. The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) attracted 67 per cent subscription.

LG Electronics’ Rs 11,607 crore IPO fully subscribed on day 1

New Delhi: The IPO of LG Electronics India Ltd, the Indian arm of South Korea’s conglomerate LG, was fully subscribed on the first day of bidding on Tuesday. The three-day IPO received bids for 7,44,73,685 shares against 7,13,34,320 shares on offer, translating into 1.04 times subscription, according to NSE data. The portion meant for non-institutional investors garnered 2.31 times subscription, while the category for retail individual investors subscribed 81 per cent. The quota for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) received 49 per cent subscription.

Gold jumps Rs 700 to fresh peak of Rs 1.24 lakh per 10 grams

New Delhi: Gold price jumped Rs 700 to hit a record high of Rs 1,24,000 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday as investors weighed the risk of an ongoing US government shutdown & growing bets of additional rate cuts by the US Fed. However, silver retreated from its all-time high level, and plunged Rs 3,400 to Rs 1,54,000 per kilogram. On the global front, spot gold was trading lower at $3,958.18 per ounce. The yellow metal had hit an all-time high of $3,977.45 per ounce on Tuesday. Spot silver was quoting 0.12 per cent lower at $48.46 per ounce.