Business Briefs

LG garners `3,475 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

New Delhi: LG Electronics India Ltd, the Indian arm of South Korea’s LG conglomerate, on Monday collected Rs 3,475 crore from anchor investors, just a day before its initial share sale opening for public subscription. The anchor book received widespread participation from foreign investors, including the Singapore government, Goldman Sachs, Fidelity Funds, BlackRock Global Funds, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Government Pension Fund Global, according to a circular uploaded on BSE’s website.

Future Consumer’s total loan default at `575.81 cr by September end

New Delhi: Future Consumer Ltd (FCL) has defaulted on the payment of Rs 575.81 crore in interest and principal amount as of September 30, 2025, according to an exchange filing. FCL has defaulted on loans and revolving facilities, including cash credit, amounting to Rs 303.35 crore as of September 30, 2025. This includes both bank repayment and interest default. FCL has also defaulted on the total outstanding debt of Rs 272.46 crore, raised through unlisted debt securities like NCDs & NCRPs, FCL said.

India launches UPI payment system in Qatari supermarket

Doha: India expanded the UPI’s reach on Monday by launching the facility at Lulu Group’s stores in Qatar, following its rollout at duty-free outlets in Hamad International Airport here last month. Launching the facility at a Lulu store, Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said it will help facilitate smoother & more cost-effective movement of capital between the two countries. Last month, NPCI International Payments Ltd (NIPL), in partnership with Qatar National Bank (QNB), introduced UPI at point-of-sale terminals across Qatar for merchants acquired by QNB. The rollout is part of a collaboration between NIPL, QNB & Japanese payments gateway NETSTARS.