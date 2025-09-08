Business Briefs

Nissan cuts Magnite prices by up to `1L to pass on GST benefits

New Delhi: Nissan Motor India on Monday said it has cut prices of its compact SUV Magnite by up to Rs 1 lakh to pass on the GST rate cut benefit to customers. The revised pricing will be effective on all deliveries made on or after September 22, 2025, coinciding with the first day of Navratri, the automaker said in a statement. However, customers can start booking at the new prices immediately across all authorised Nissan dealerships nationwide, it added.

Lexus to cut prices by up to Rs 20.8L

New Delhi: Luxury carmaker Lexus India on Monday announced the reduction in prices of its entire product range by up to Rs 20.8 lakh to fully pass on the benefits of the GST rate reduction on automobiles. The revised prices will be effective from September 22, 2025, Lexus India said in a statement. Terming the GST rate overhaul as a “historic reform”, Lexus India President Hikaru Ikeuchi said the company is extending the full benefit of the GST rate reduction to its customers in India. Under the revised prices, the reduction in prices of the company’s six models will range from up to Rs 1.47 lakh on the sedan ES 300h to up to Rs 20.8 lakh on the flagship SUV LX 500d.

Audi India announces price cut to over Rs 7.8L to pass on GST benefits

New Delhi: Audi on Monday announced a price cut ranging from Rs 2.6 lakh to over Rs 7.8 lakh in its vehicles in India across models to pass on the benefits of the GST rate cut on automobiles. Subsequently, the benefits to customers range from Rs 2.6 lakh to over Rs 7.8 lakh, depending on the model, it said. Under the new prices, the company’s entry SUV Q3 will start at a price of Rs 43.07 lakh, down from Rs 46.14 lakh earlier. Similarly, top top-end SUV Q8 will have a starting price of Rs 1.1 crore, down from Rs 1.18 crore earlier. Prices of SUVs Q5 & Q7, along with sedans A4 and A6, have also been reduced.