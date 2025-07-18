Business Briefs

Wipro profit rises 9.8% to `3,336.5 crore in April-June quarter

New Delhi: IT major Wipro on Thursday reported a 9.8 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 3,336.5 crore during the June quarter. It had posted a profit after tax of Rs 3,036.6 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. The consolidated revenue from operations of Wipro was up marginally to Rs 22,134.6 crore during the April-June period from Rs 21,963.8 crore in the year-ago period.

Axis Bank April-June quarter net profit falls 4% to `5,806 crore

New Delhi: Axis Bank on Thursday reported a 4 per cent decline in standalone net profit at Rs 5,806 crore for Q1 FY26 against Rs 6,034 crore in Q1 FY25, due to a marginal increase in bad loans. The total income rose to Rs 38,322 crore during the June quarter of 2025-26, from Rs 35,844 crore in the same quarter of FY25, Axis Bank said in a regulatory filing. Interest earned by the bank grew to Rs 31,064 crore against Rs 30,061 crore in Q1 FY25. The gross NPAs rose to 1.57 per cent of gross advances at the end of Q1 FY26 from 1.54 per cent a year ago. Similarly, net NPAs or bad loans also jumped to 0.45 per cent as against 0.34 per cent in the year-ago period.

Gold falls Rs 200 to Rs 98,670/10 grams

New Delhi: Gold prices fell by Rs 200 to Rs 98,670 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday due to unabated selling by stockists amid subdued demand trend in the overseas markets, according to the All India Sarafa Association. Meanwhile, gold of 99.5 per cent purity declined by Rs 200 to Rs 98,200 per 10 grams on Thursday. As per the association, silver prices diminished by Rs 500 to Rs 1,10,500 per kilogram on Thursday. Globally, spot gold fell by $21.55 or 0.64 per cent to $3,326.05 per ounce. Spot silver went lower by 0.11 per cent to trade at $37.86 per ounce in the global markets.