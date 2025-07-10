Business Briefs

NBCC (India) Limited enters into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) for construction of a data centre along with residential and non-residential buildings in their existing 40-acre campus in Mehrauli, New Delhi. The MoU was formally signed by Dr Rajkumar Upadhyay, CEO (C-DOT) and Pradeep Sharma, ED (BD), NBCC (India) Ltd

NEW DELHI: An individual on Wednesday settled with capital markets regulator Sebi for allegedly violating regulatory norms by paying Rs 19.5 lakh. The order came after the regulator received a settlement application proposed to settle the instant proceedings initiated against her (Meenal Baheti) without “admitting or denying the findings of facts and conclusions of law”. “...in terms of the settlement regulations, it is hereby ordered that the proceedings initiated against the applicant (Meenal Baheti) vide SCN dated January 20, 2025, is disposed of,” Sebi said in the order.