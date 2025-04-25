Business Briefs

NTPC Green to consider raising up to `5,000 cr via bonds next week

New Delhi: The NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) board will next week consider a proposal to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore through issuance of bonds in one or more tranches in FY26. NGEL is an umbrella company for the green business initiatives of state-owned power giant NTPC. The board meeting is scheduled for April 29, 2025. The board will “consider and approve borrowing (raising of funds) up to a maximum amount of Rs 5,000 crore during 2025-26, by issuing secured/unsecured, redeemable, taxable/ tax free, cumulative, non-cumulative debentures (Bonds/ NCDs) in one or more tranche,” a regulatory filing said.

Cisco bags networking gear deal from Vodafone Idea

New Delhi: Cisco on Thursday said it has bagged a networking gear deal from telecom firm Vodafone Idea to boost its 4G and 5G services. Vodafone Idea (Vi) last year announced an investment of Rs 30,000 crore in network expansion for which it has already roped in Nokia, Ericsson and Samsung. “Vi has announced its partnership with Cisco to transform its network infrastructure. As part of this collaboration, Vi will deploy a cutting-edge Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS)-based transport network powered by Cisco,” Cisco said in a statement.

Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic kidney disease treatment drug

New Delhi: Lupin Ltd on Thursday said it has received approval from US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its generic version of Tolvaptan tablets indicated for a certain type of kidney disease. The approval by the USFDA is for the abbreviated new drug application for Tolvaptan tablets of strengths 15 mg, 30 mg, 45 mg, 60 mg, and 90 mg, Lupin said in a regulatory filing. These are bioequivalent to Jynarque tablets in the same strengths of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Company Ltd, it added.