Business Briefs

VIL shares jump over 19% market valuation climbs `9,209.71 crore

New Delhi: Shares of Vodafone Idea on Tuesday ended over 19 per cent higher as the government’s stake in the firm will more than double to 48.99 per cent as it is set to acquire shares worth Rs 36,950 crore in lieu of outstanding spectrum auction dues. The stock surged 18.94 per cent to settle at Rs 8.10 apiece on the BSE. On the NSE, shares of the firm rallied 19.11 per cent to settle at Rs 8.10 each. The company’s market valuation climbed Rs 9,209.71 crore to Rs 57,828.36 crore.

ICICI Bank to exit from ICICI Merchant Services Pvt Limited

New Delhi: ICICI Bank has said it plans to exit from its associate ICICI Merchant Services Pvt Ltd by selling the entire 19 per cent stake in the company. The bank has executed a share purchase agreement with First Data Holding I (Netherlands) B.V., First Data (India) Pvt Ltd (nominee of First Data Holding I (Netherlands) B.V.) and Fiserv Merchant Solutions Pvt Ltd (formerly known as IMSPL) in relation to the sale of its entire shareholding of 19 per cent in equity shares of IMSPL, ICICI Bank said.

Coal India produces 781 million tonnes in fiscal 2025, misses target

New Delhi: CIL produced 781.1 MT of coal in 2024-25, nearly 7 per cent less than the company’s target for FY25. CIL’s coal production target for FY25 was 838 million tonnes (MT). However, coal production by Coal India Ltd (CIL) grew marginally by one per cent in FY25, over the year-ago period, the public sector enterprise said in a regulatory filing. CIL’s coal production in March dropped by 3.1 per cent to 85.8 million tonnes over the year-ago period. The output was 88.6 MT in the same month of FY24. The subsidiaries which registered a decline in production are Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL), Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL) and South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL).