Business Briefs

LIC Offices to remain open from March 29-31 for operations

Mumbai: The Offices of LIC of India under jurisdiction of Zones & Divisions will be kept open for normal operations as per official working hours on March 29, 2025, March 30, 2025 & March 31, 2025, in order to avoid any hardship to the policyholders. This is as per advisory issued by IRDAI dated March12, 2025.

Gold rises Rs 1,100 to Rs 92,150/10 gram

New Delhi: Gold prices rallied by Rs 1,100 to hit a fresh peak of Rs 92,150 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid rise in precious metal rates in the overseas markets, according to the All India Sarafa Association. Silver prices surged Rs 1,300 to trade near a record high at Rs 1,03,000 per kg against Thursday’s closing of Rs 1,01,700 per kg.