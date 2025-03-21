Business Briefs

India exports millet worth $29.71 mn till December FY25, says Govt

New Delhi: India exported millets worth $29.71 million till December FY25 and the shipments have been on the rise since 2020-21, Parliament was informed on Friday. Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Ravneet Singh, in his written reply to the Rajya Sabha, said: “There has been a continuous increase in exports of millets since 2020-21”.

Gold declines Rs 400 to Rs 91,250/ 10 gm

New Delhi: Gold prices declined Rs 400 to Rs 91,250 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday due to profit-booking and a subdued trend in the global markets. Extending the losses for the second straight day, silver prices also declined by Rs 1,700 to Rs 1,00,300 per kg from Thursday’s closing level of Rs 1.02 lakh per kg.