Business Briefs

1,61,150 entities recognised as startups by DPIIT till Jan 31: Govt

New Delhi: As many as 1,61,150 entities have been recognised as startups by the government as of January 31 this year, Parliament was informed on Tuesday. In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that of these, 28,511 entities have been recognized as startups in Maharashtra and 16,954 in Karnataka. “As on 31st January 2025, 1,61,150 entities have been recognised as startups by DPIIT (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade),” he said.

Government extends duty-free imports of Urad till Mar 2026

New Delhi: India has extended duty-free imports of Urad for another year until March 31, 2026, according to a government notification. The provision was earlier in place until the end of March this year. Myanmar is the main exporting country of Urad to India. “The free import policy of Urad stands extended up to March 31, 2026,” the DGFT has said in a notification. The imports stood at $601.12 million during April-November FY25. Out of this value, $549 million worth of the grain was imported from Myanmar.

Gold edges up to Rs 88,790/10 gram

New Delhi: Snapping its three-day losing run, gold rebounded to Rs 88,790 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday amid firm global trends, according to the All India Sarafa Association. The precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity rose by Rs 40 to Rs 88,790 per 10 grams from the last close of Rs 88,750 per 10 grams. However, silver prices declined by Rs 350 to Rs 98,900 per kg. The white metal had settled at Rs 99,250 per kg on Monday. Comex gold futures for April delivery rose by $19.30 or 0.67 per cent to $2,918.70 per ounce in the global markets. Comex silver futures in the Asian market hours traded 1.44 per cent higher at $33 per ounce.