Business Briefs

Goyal discusses making aircraft in India with Lockheed Martin

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday held discussions with US defence major Lockheed Martin on opportunities for manufacturing aircraft in India. He held a meeting with a delegation led by Michael Williamson, President at Lockheed Martin International. “Explored opportunities for manufacturing aircraft in India to further strengthen the ‘Make in India’ initiative in the aerospace and defence sectors,” Goyal said in a post on X.

Gold retreats from all-time high, down `1,200 to `88,200 per 10 gm

New Delhi: Gold prices retreated from all-time level in the national capital on Monday, with the precious metal declining Rs 1,200 to Rs 88,200 per 10 grams due to emergence of fresh selling from stockists and retailers. According to the All India Sarafa Association, the yellow metal of 99.9 per cent purity had soared Rs 1,300 to hit an all-time high of Rs 89,400 per 10 grams on Friday. Silver prices also faced selling pressure and slipped below the Rs 1 lakh-mark by losing Rs 1,800 to Rs 98,200 per kg on Monday.

NSDL profit jumps 30% to `86 cr in Q3

New Delhi: NSDL on Monday reported a 30 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 85.8 crore December quarter of FY25. The depository registered a Rs 66.09 crore profit in the year-ago period. The total income rose 16.2 per cent to Rs 391.21 crore in Q3 FY25 against Rs 336.67 crore in Q3 FY24, NSDL said in a statement. In October, NSDL received markets regulator Sebi’s go-ahead to launch an IPO. The proposed IPO is a complete offer for sale (OFS) of more than 5.72 crore equity shares by shareholders, including NSE, SBI, and HDFC Bank, as per the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP). Since the public issue is completely an OFS, NSDL will not receive any proceeds from the IPO.