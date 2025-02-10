Business Briefs

Rs 48 cr spent so far for PM Internship Scheme pilot project: Govt

New Delhi: Around Rs 48 crore has been spent so far for the pilot project of the Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme and the corporate affairs ministry is gathering feedback from stakeholders to assess the impact of the scheme. On Monday, the ministry informed Lok Sabha that in the first round of the pilot project, companies offered more than 1.27 lakh opportunities and the second round commenced from January 9. The scheme, announced in the 2024-25 Budget, aims to provide internship opportunities to 1 crore youth in top 500 companies in 5 years.

India to host Global Road Infratech Summit & Expo on March 6-7

New Delhi: About 300 eminent infrastructure and road safety experts from across the world will be taking part in Global Road Infratech Summit & Expo (GRIS) to be organised here next month, International Road Federation said on Monday. The summit scheduled for March 6-7 will focus on strengthening governing frameworks for safer infrastructure, integrating road safety into urban planning, traffic optimization with intelligent infrastructure, leveraging Intelligent Transport System technologies to enhance public transport and road safety. The theme of summit is ‘Vision Zero: Sustainable Infratech and Policy for Safer Roads’.