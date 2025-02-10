Business Briefs

Coal India’s expenditure on CSR rises 37% in Apr-Jan period

New Delhi: State-owned CIL expenditure on corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives increased 36.5 per cent to Rs 497 crore in the April-January period of the current financial year. Coal India Ltd (CIL) spent Rs 364 crore in the year-ago period, a company official said. CIL, which accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal production, directs over 70 per cent of its CSR funds toward healthcare, nutrition and sanitation and education and livelihood, the official said. The company’s CSR initiatives have positively impacted over 35 million lives so far, it said.

FPIs’ withdraw Rs 7,300 cr from equities in a week

New Delhi: The exodus of FPIs from the Indian equity markets continued unabated, as they withdrew over Rs 7,300 crore (about 840 million) in the first week of this month due to global trade tensions, with the US imposing tariffs on countries such as Canada, Mexico and China. This came following an outflow of Rs 78,027 crore in the entire January. Before that, they invested Rs 15,446 crore in December, data with the depositories showed. Going forward, experts believe that market sentiment will likely take cues from global macroeconomic developments, domestic policy measures, and currency movements. According to the data, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 7,342 crore from Indian equities so far this month (till February 7).