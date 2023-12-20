Business Briefs

India’s total debt rises to Rs 205 lakh crore in Sep quarter

MUMBAI: The country’s total debt, or the total outstanding bonds which are being traded in the market, rose to USD 2.47 trillion (Rs 205 lakh crore) in the September quarter, according to a report. The total debt amount in the March quarter of the previous fiscal was USD 2.34 trillion (Rs 200 lakh crore). The Central government’s debt stood at USD 1.34 trillion, or Rs 161.1 lakh crore, in the September quarter, up from USD 1.06 trillion, or Rs 150.4 lakh crore, in March quarter, Vishal Goenka, Co-Founder of Indiabonds.com, said.

Jio, Airtel add nearly 48L mobile subscribers in Sept: Trai data

NEW DELHI: Reliance Jio added 34.7 lakh mobile subscribers in September, cementing its lead in competitive telecom market, while Airtel’s wireless subscriber tally rose by 13.2 lakh, according to monthly data put out by Trai. Vodafone Idea lost 7.5 lakh mobile subscribers during September, dragging its wireless user tally to 22.75 crore. Rival Bharti Airtel spruced up its subscriber tally to 37.77 crore in September.